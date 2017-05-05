Thomas Keller, who is renowned for his culinary skills and impeccable standards, was first known as the chef and proprietor of the French Laundry, a Napa Valley landmark that opened in 1994 and has been hailed as the finest restaurant in the world. Ten years after opening the French Laundry, he debuted Per Se, which brought his definitive take on fine dining to Manhattan. Today, both restaurants enjoy three-star Michelin ratings, making Keller the first and only American-born chef to hold multiple three-star ratings from the prestigious dining guide. Keller has also opened Bouchon Bistro, Bar Bouchon, Bouchon Bakery, and Ad Hoc, each of which contributes to the new paradigm he has set within the hospitality industry. In 2011, the French government designated Keller as a Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur in recognition of his lifelong commitment to the traditions of French cuisine and his role in elevating cooking in America. He is only the third American culinary figure to be so honored.

Daniel Boulud, a native of Lyon, France, is one of America’s leading culinary authorities and one of the most revered French chefs in New York City, his home since 1982. Boulud is the chef and owner of 13 restaurants around the world and is best known for his exquisitely refined restaurant Daniel, on Manhattan’s Upper East Side. Outside of New York, the chef’s cooking can be found in London, Singapore, Toronto, Montreal, Miami, Palm Beach, Washington, D.C., and Boston. Boulud is the author of nine cookbooks and the recipient of multiple James Beard Foundation Awards, including Outstanding Chef and Outstanding Restaurateur. He earned the Culinary Institute of America’s Chef of the Year Award in 2011 and the World’s 50 Best Restaurants Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. Boulud was named a Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur by the French government in 2006 in recognition of his contributions to the advancement of French culture. He has been a generous supporter and co-president of Citymeals-on-Wheels for more than two decades, and is chairman of the ment’or BKB Foundation.